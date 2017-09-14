2 babies delivered in 2 days at same N.J. Burger King

DENVILLE, N.J. — Two baby boys were delivered on consecutive days at a Burger King parking lot in New Jersey this weekend.

At about 7:24 p.m. Friday, Denville patrol officers responded to the Burger King parking lot in Denville for a report of a woman going into labor.

The expectant parents were on their way to nearby St. Clare’s Hospital in Denville but were caught in heavy traffic when the woman began to experience contractions, police said.

The traffic was a result of a fatal accident in Roxbury.

After pulling into the Burger King parking lot, the expectant parents called 911 for help, police said.

Shortly after police arrived, Denville Fire Department First Aid Squad members also arrived to assist the woman, police said.

The woman went into labor within minutes and with help from both departments gave birth to a healthy baby boy, police said.

Denville police proudly shared the news on Twitter following the successful delivery. Little did they know they’d return one day later to do it all over again.

At about 8:24 p.m. Saturday, the same patrol officers responded to the Burger King parking lot for another report of a woman going into labor, police said.

This couple was on their way to Morristown Medical Center when the woman began to experience severe contractions, prompting the driver to pull into Burger King and dial 911, police said.

Patrol arrived as the expectant mother began to give birth, and the officers again performed a successful delivery of a healthy baby boy in the back seat of the vehicle, police said.

“I don't want to speak for the first aid squad, who played a large part in the first birth, but the police officers are quite simply just happy that they could be of assistance to both of the families,” Capt. Keith Partin said.

Both deliveries occurred during Burger King’s night shifts, with some employees witnessing both births.

