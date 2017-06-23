2,000 days and nights at the Disneyland Resort

ANAHEIM, Calif. (June 22, 2017) Huntington Beach resident Jeff Reitz, who has visited the parks of the Disneyland Resort every day since January 1, 2012, marked a milestone of Super Hero proportions--his 2,000th consecutive visit�on Thursday, June 22. Jeff snaps a selfie with the Mad Hatter and Alice in Wonderland in Disneyland Park. (PRNewsfoto/Disneyland Resort) (Photo: Hand-out, This image must be used within the context of the news release it accompanied. Request permission from issuer for other uses.)

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Huntington Beach resident Jeff Reitz, who has visited the parks of the Disneyland Resort every day since January 1, 2012, marked his 2,000th consecutive visit on Thursday, June 22.

When Reitz, a Disneyland Resort Annual Passholder, began his daily sojourns to Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park in 2012, the resort was preparing to welcome the exciting new Cars Land, which opened that summer.

Day 2000: Going to @DisneylandToday to celebrate 2,000 Consecutive Days of #DisneyTime fun.#Disney366: 5yrs + 173 days of Magical Memories — Jeff Reitz (@Disney366) June 22, 2017

This month, he's visiting the parks during Summer of Heroes, a celebration highlighted by Super Hero encounters and the new Guardians of the Galaxy-Mission: BREAKOUT! attraction in Disney California Adventure, which Reitz already has experienced more than a dozen times.

He says he looks forward to seeing the popular nighttime spectacular "Fantasmic!" when it returns in an enhanced version on July 17 along the Rivers of America in Disneyland.

Reitz, an Air Force veteran, credits the parks with giving him something to look forward to each day, noting that he enjoys hearing the music as he enters, interacting with the friendly park cast members, and watching the park guests having a good time. He also enjoys the shows and attractions, including one of his favorites, the Matterhorn Bobsleds adventure. Reitz says he plans to continue treating himself to daily park visits for as long as he can.

