A giraffe was born, but not the one we've all been waiting for

(Photo: Chester Zoo, Custom)

As Americans wait with baited breath for April the giraffe to give birth, our friends in the U.K. welcomed a rare Rothschild’s giraffe calf into the world.

An eight-year-old giraffe named Orla gave birth to a five-foot-tall Rothschild’s giraffe calf after a four-hour labor on Monday, The Chester Zoo in Chester, U.K., said in a statement.

"The world may be waiting for April the giraffe to have her calf over in America, but Orla has beaten her to it," Sarah Roffe, Chester Zoo giraffe team manager, said in a statement.

The zoo shared a photo of its newest addition on Wednesday.

"Is there anything cuter than a baby giraffe at just a few hours old," the zoo said in the Facebook post. No, there's not—stop rubbing it in.

Some of the commenters seemed to reference the long-awaited birth of April in the post.

Rachel Campbell tagged a friend and said: "Have you seen this? You seem to have been watching one giving birth for weeks now and then this one just pops out in Chester."

Footage of the birth showed the calf, which has not been named or sexed, dropping six feet to the ground.

“Although it might be quite a drop, and they may fall to the ground with a bit of a thud, it’s how giraffe calves arrive into the world and it stimulates them into taking their first breaths," Roffe said. "That whole process, from a calf being born to it taking its very first steps, is an incredibly special thing to see."

The Chester zoo's new arrival is the second giraffe calf to be born at the zoo in four months. The zoo hopes the births will highlight the plight on the endangered species. According to the zoo, there may be less than 1,600 Rothschild's giraffes in the world.

At the Animal Adventure Park in New York, April could give birth at any time, according to the privately owned zoo. Zoo officials said Tuesday that April continues to "carry her great demeanor."

"She is big, udders are full, light discharge ----aaaannnnndddd thats it! She looks, and is acting, great," the zoo said in a Facebook evening update on April's status.

While giraffes seem to be just popping out in the U.K. and at the Denver Zoo, we're still waiting for April to have her baby.

USA TODAY