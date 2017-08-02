A view of the Outer Banks blackout from space #OBXBlackout

Before and after photos via @NASA_Roman

July 27, 2017 parts of the North Carolina Outer Banks went completely dark and evacuations were ordered for those areas, after a construction company working on the new Bonner Bridge, drove a steel casing into the underground transmission cable.

Gov. Roy Cooper declared a 'State of Emergency' for the area and visited the site the next day.

Power is expected to be fully restored by this weekend. Originally they thought it would take weeks.

We've seen video and pictures of how the area looked after the outage.

Here's a look via NASA of how it looked from space.

If a power outage spans a large area, there is the chance it can be seen from space. The Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) on the Suomi NPP satellite captured nighttime images of Hatteras and Ocracoke islands.

They show the barrier islands on July 27 (before the blackout) and on July 30, 2017.

