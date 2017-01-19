Alec Baldwin brings Trump impression to N.Y.C. protest

Alec Baldwin is taking his Donald Trump impression on the road.

At least, while the inauguration is in motion. On Thursday night, Baldwin joined hundreds in a pre-inauguration demonstration in New York at Trump's International Hotel and Tower, along with Robert De Niro, Sally Field and Mark Ruffalo. The rally was meant to energize those concerned about the Republican president-elect's policies.

And for kicks, Baldwin began with the impression he's made famous on Saturday Night Live.

“I just want to say, that standing out here in the freezing cold for a long time. I have to pee, but I’m holding it in,” joked Baldwin. “I’m going to the Russian Consulate later tonight,” he continued.

Alec Baldwin mocks President-elect Donald Trump during a protest rally in New York pic.twitter.com/SNwV9Fi1dE — ITV News (@itvnews) January 20, 2017

But then the actor turned serious, calling Trump's cabinet picks a "disgrace."

“Donald Trump and Steve Bannon and Mike Pence and all these people that are a part of Trump’s administration think you’re going to lay down,” Baldwin said. “The one thing they don’t realize is New Yorkers never lay down.”

“I’m a parent,” he continued. “Our children are never too young to know what’s going on and to teach them what a real American is. And real Americans want full transparency of their government.”

Greenpeace, Planned Parenthood and MoveOn.org. helped to organize the event, which was also attended by New York Mayor Bill De Blasio, Cher, Shailene Woodley, Marisa Tomei and Julianne Moore.

