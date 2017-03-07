Alec Baldwin's days playing Donald Trump on 'SNL' are numbered

Alec Baldwin has some 'yuge' news for fans of his Donald Trump impersonation on Saturday Night Live.

The actor may not be donning the blonde wig and bronzer on the sketch show for too much longer, he explained to Extra.

“Trump just overwhelmingly lacks any sportsmanship, he remains, bitter, and angry, and you just want to look at him and go, ‘You won!'” Baldwin said to host Mario Lopez. “His policies aside, which you can hate, I thought he would have just relaxed. The maliciousness of this White House has people worried ... that’s why I’m not going to do it much longer, the impersonation, I don’t know how much more people can take it."

Baldwin also addressed the rumor that he'll host the White House Correspondents dinner, which Trump has said he will not attend.

“I don’t think it’s going to happen, I don’t think they want that, for their (prestige) and their integrity, I think a lot of people are thinking if Trump himself doesn’t come and face the music as it were ... I don’t know what kind of program they're going to have.”

He added that if he were called to, he'd take up the duty. “If they wanted me to do it, I would probably do it, but I’m not quite sure they'll do. I think they may have a whole other idea.”

