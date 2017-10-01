At least 20 killed, more than 100 hurt in Las Vegas shooting

Oct. 2, 2017: At least 20 people are dead and more than 100 others are injured after a shooter fired into a concert on the Las Vegas strip from high above in the Mandalay Bay hotel. NBC's Jay Gray has the details.

WKYC 6:00 AM. EDT October 02, 2017

