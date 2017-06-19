Bill Cosby alternate juror likely would've convicted

(Photo: Getty Images) (Photo: 2017 Getty Images)

NORRISTOWN, Pa. -- An alternate juror in the Bill Cosby sexual assault case says he "probably" would have voted to convict.

43-year-old Mike McCloskey spoke to Pittsburgh radio station WDVE on Monday. He says he was "ridiculously sick" when he found out the main jury couldn't reach a verdict in the case.

A mistrial was declared Saturday after jurors said they were hopelessly deadlocked. Prosecutors plan to retry the 79-year-old star on charges he drugged and molested a woman in 2004. Cosby says it was consensual.

The trial took place outside Philadelphia, but the jury came from the Pittsburgh area. McCloskey says jurors did not discuss the case on the bus ride after the trial.

As an alternate, he heard all the testimony but didn't participate in deliberations.

