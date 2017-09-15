Bill Cosby's retrial on sexual assault charges set for April

(Photo: Getty Images) (Photo: 2017 Getty Images)

Bill Cosby's retrial on sexual assault charges in Pennsylvania will begin April 2, 2018, the trial judge ordered Friday.

The decision by Judge Steven O'Neill marks the second time Cosby's new trial has been postponed, in part due to the resignation of his first team of defense lawyers and the hiring of a new team.

Cosby has signed up three new lawyers, including Thomas Mesereau, the flamboyantly mop-haired lawyer who has famously defended accused celebrities Michael Jackson, Mike Tyson, Robert Blake and Marion "Suge" Knight.

The new trial will take place in Norristown, Pa., five months after its intended start date of Nov. 6. It is not yet clear whether a jury will be picked in Montgomery County outside Philadelphia or imported from elsewhere in Pennsylvania, as occurred in the first trial.

Cosby is charged with three counts of aggravated indecent sexual assault stemming from an encounter at his nearby home with ex-Temple University basketball manager Andrea Constand in 2004.

His first trial on the charges ended in a mistrial on June 19 following five days of deadlocked jury deliberations.

