LAKE DELTON, Wis. - A boy has died after police say he fell from an outdoor water slide at a resort in the Wisconsin Dells area.
Police say the incident happened Wednesday night at Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park in Lake Delton. The area surrounding the slide is closed for the season. The park is fenced off and the gates are locked.
Lake Delton police say the boy and two other juveniles entered the restricted area and climbed to the top of the slide. The boy used a sled to go down the slide, but got caught in the snow. When he tried to free himself, he fell 35 feet to the ground.
He died at the scene.
Police say the boy's family was staying at the resort at the time.
Boy dies after fall from water slide in Wisconsin Dells area
Associated Press , KARE 11:22 AM. EST December 22, 2016
LAKE DELTON, Wis. - A boy has died after police say he fell from an outdoor water slide at a resort in the Wisconsin Dells area.
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Two arrested after 'bump and steal' crash
-
Ways to save
-
Sheriff and K-9 Midge retiring
-
Police find blood in missing trustee's office
-
Channel 3 looks for Porch Pirates
-
Final AM Weather For Thursday, Dec 22, 2016
-
BBB warns of online seller with local tie
-
Ways to save
-
Unhappy residents push for new village
-
Parent allege price gouging over hatchimals
More Stories
-
TRAFFIC ALERT | I-71 north at W. 14, SR 176 north to…Dec 22, 2016, 2:09 p.m.
-
Akron barbershop shooting suspect arrestedDec 22, 2016, 3:07 p.m.
-
Police: Woman last seen Halloween found at Cleveland…Dec 22, 2016, 3:20 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs