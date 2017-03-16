WKYC
BREAKING | Fire in Downtown Raleigh,NC

WKYC 10:57 PM. EDT March 16, 2017

An apartment building under construction is in flames in Raleigh, North Carolina.

According to reports, flames are spreading to a neighborhood building. 

The four-alarm fire broke out at approximately 9:30 p.m. Firefighters fear people may be trapped inside one of the buildings.

Evacuations are underway.

It is not clear what started the fire. No further details are available at this time. 

