BREAKING | Fire in Downtown Raleigh,NC

An apartment building under construction is in flames in Raleigh, North Carolina.
According to reports, flames are spreading to a neighborhood building.
Massive fire in downtown #Raleigh tonight. I hope everyone in the adjacent buildings is okay pic.twitter.com/33hxBjR4VD— Jay Nakai (@JayNakai) March 17, 2017
The four-alarm fire broke out at approximately 9:30 p.m. Firefighters fear people may be trapped inside one of the buildings.
Evacuations are underway.
It is not clear what started the fire. No further details are available at this time.
