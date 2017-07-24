California teen accused of driving drunk, livestreaming deadly car crash that killed her sister

A California woman accused of driving under the influence reportedly livestreamed the crash that killed her 14-year-old sister and injured another teen, according to local reports.

Obdulia Sanchez, 18, of Stockton, Calif., lost control of her car Sunday, which ultimately overturned in a field, ejecting her sister, Jacqueline Sanchez, and another 14-year-old girl from the car, California Highway Patrol Sergeant Darin Herediatold Buzzfeed News. Sanchez was livestreaming video on Instagram of herself singing to music seconds before she lost control of her Buick, BuzzFeed News reported Sunday.

In graphic video, which was posted online and later deleted, Sanchez turns the camera on herself and angles the camera so her sister's body can be seen, Buzzfeed reported.

"I killed my f****** sister. I know I am going to jail for life I understand that… this is the last thing I wanted to happen alright… I love you, RIP sweetie," she says. "If you don’t survive I am so sorry."

Heredia told Buzzfeed that officials are aware of the video evidence and looking into its validity and whether it factored into the crash.

Sanchez was arrested on charges of vehicular manslaughter while under the influence and DUI, KFSN-TV reported.

Family members confirmed that Obdulia Sanchez shot the video, and told KFSN-TV that Jacqueline was days away from celebrating her Quinceanera.

The family set up a GoFundMe account to pay for funeral expenses.

