Celebrities, athletes continue to react and donate to Harvey relief

(Photo: James Harden/Twitter)

Hurricane Harvey continues to devastate Texas, with torrential rain and catastrophic flooding predicted to last several more days. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has said that recovery from the storm will take 'a couple of years.'

As Harvey continues through the Texas coast, several celebrities have addressed the victims. During a heartfelt moment at MTV's Video Music Awards, Katy Perry urged viewers to donate to the Red Cross. "We're praying for your safety in the days to come and stay with you as you rebuild, because we're all in this together," said Perry.

Here's a sample of what we've seen:

Houston's mayor has thanked @KevinHart4real for this challenge to other celebrities to join Hart in donating $25,000 to help Harvey victims. pic.twitter.com/oWbkHuMFU0 — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) August 28, 2017

The @HoustonTexans and the @NFLFoundation each pledge $1 million to the United Way of Greater Houston Flood Relief Fund. #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/TETM5IH0za — NFL (@NFL) August 28, 2017

Recovery efforts from Hurricane Harvey will be massive.

We must come together to help rebuild our communities.https://t.co/SR6DmnNbyM pic.twitter.com/iiMsG2i4dl — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 27, 2017

The initial 200k was raised in less than 2 hours.

I have now raised the goal to 500k.

Your support is phenomenal!https://t.co/SR6DmnNbyM — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 28, 2017

Texas has been hit hard by Hurricane Harvey. I’m donating $100,000 to relief efforts and hope you will join me. https://t.co/oZvwtkp1iU pic.twitter.com/kDLNdj3WVi — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) August 27, 2017

Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by #HurricaneHarvey. pic.twitter.com/HBihHtqUcL — Lady Antebellum (@ladyantebellum) August 28, 2017

Please send your love and prayers to the people in Texas. 🙏🏾 #PrayforTexas pic.twitter.com/qjZsiZa2jO — James Harden (@JHarden13) August 27, 2017

Statement from George W. Bush on Hurricane Harvey:



"Laura and I are moved by the heroic work of the first responders and volunteers" pic.twitter.com/cCOodenCxU — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) August 28, 2017

TEGNA's Suzanne Nuyen contributed to this story

© 2017 WKYC-TV