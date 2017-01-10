WKYC
Celebrities, politicians and more react to Obama's Farewell Address

WKYC 12:13 AM. EST January 11, 2017

Tuesday night in Chicago, President Barack Obama delivered his Farewell Address to the nation. He reflected on his eight years in office and his hopes for the future of America.

How did the nation's celebrities and politicians react to the President's final remarks? We check the pulse of social media for answers.

Of course, we have to start with the reaction from First Lady Michelle Obama: 

The President himself got the last word of the night on Twitter: 


