Celebrities, politicians and more react to Obama's Farewell Address

Tuesday night in Chicago, President Barack Obama delivered his Farewell Address to the nation. He reflected on his eight years in office and his hopes for the future of America.

How did the nation's celebrities and politicians react to the President's final remarks? We check the pulse of social media for answers.

Of course, we have to start with the reaction from First Lady Michelle Obama:

So proud of @POTUS and all that we've accomplished together. An incredible journey filled with remarkable people. I love you Barack. -mo pic.twitter.com/TFUN3GDLyz — The First Lady (@FLOTUS) January 11, 2017

.@POTUS @BarackObama I love you more than I have space on Twitter to describe. #ObamaFarewell — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 11, 2017

.@POTUS @BarackObama made me proud to be an American as he reminded us of the power of democracy & unity. #ObamaFarewell — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 11, 2017

When The President & First Lady

Leave the White House ….

We Will be The Custodians Of HOPE🙏🏻 — Cher (@cher) January 11, 2017

Thank you, Mr. President, for your eight years of progressive leadership and pragmatic policies that moved America forward. #ObamaFarewell pic.twitter.com/ecOi3qotcc — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 11, 2017

For eight years of hope, decency, and dedication to the cause of making people's lives better: thanks @POTUS. #ObamaFarewell — Al Franken (@alfranken) January 11, 2017

President Barack Obama belongs among the greatest presidents in American history. #ThanksObama https://t.co/303ykyHKRB — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) January 11, 2017

I love u @POTUS In good times & bad the buck stopped w you. Thank u for being a true leader & for 8 yrs of astounding, immeasurable progress — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) January 11, 2017

Thank you Pres. Obama. May we honor u not just with words of thanks but by our actions: continuing to serve, sacrifice & fight for America. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) January 11, 2017

Hope you enjoyed Obama's speech. You won't hear anything so cogent and kind for a long time. So, with complete sincerity: THANKS, OBAMA. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 11, 2017

YES WE CAN #obamafarewell — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) January 11, 2017

And BOOM...THAT is the way a President drops the microphone and moves on down the road — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) January 11, 2017

The President himself got the last word of the night on Twitter: