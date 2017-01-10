Celebrities, politicians and more react to Obama's Farewell Address

Tuesday night in Chicago, President Barack Obama delivered his Farewell Address to the nation. He reflected on his eight years in office and his hopes for the future of America.
How did the nation's celebrities and politicians react to the President's final remarks? We check the pulse of social media for answers.
Of course, we have to start with the reaction from First Lady Michelle Obama:
So proud of @POTUS and all that we've accomplished together. An incredible journey filled with remarkable people. I love you Barack. -mo pic.twitter.com/TFUN3GDLyz— The First Lady (@FLOTUS) January 11, 2017
.@POTUS @BarackObama I love you more than I have space on Twitter to describe. #ObamaFarewell— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 11, 2017
.@POTUS @BarackObama made me proud to be an American as he reminded us of the power of democracy & unity. #ObamaFarewell— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 11, 2017
When The President & First Lady— Cher (@cher) January 11, 2017
Leave the White House ….
We Will be The Custodians Of HOPE🙏🏻
Thank you, Mr. President, for your eight years of progressive leadership and pragmatic policies that moved America forward. #ObamaFarewell pic.twitter.com/ecOi3qotcc— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 11, 2017
Mood. #ObamaFarewell pic.twitter.com/ycNsGbnk3R— NE-YO (@NeYoCompound) January 11, 2017
.@POTUS: For the hope, change, and progress we’ve seen, for showing us that #YesWeCan, #ThanksObama. pic.twitter.com/j8U9ZRySpv— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 11, 2017
For eight years of hope, decency, and dedication to the cause of making people's lives better: thanks @POTUS. #ObamaFarewell— Al Franken (@alfranken) January 11, 2017
President Barack Obama belongs among the greatest presidents in American history. #ThanksObama https://t.co/303ykyHKRB— Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) January 11, 2017
I love u @POTUS In good times & bad the buck stopped w you. Thank u for being a true leader & for 8 yrs of astounding, immeasurable progress— Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) January 11, 2017
Thank you Pres. Obama. May we honor u not just with words of thanks but by our actions: continuing to serve, sacrifice & fight for America.— Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) January 11, 2017
Hope you enjoyed Obama's speech. You won't hear anything so cogent and kind for a long time. So, with complete sincerity: THANKS, OBAMA.— Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 11, 2017
YES WE CAN #obamafarewell— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) January 11, 2017
And BOOM...THAT is the way a President drops the microphone and moves on down the road— Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) January 11, 2017
The President himself got the last word of the night on Twitter:
Thank you for everything. My last ask is the same as my first. I'm asking you to believe—not in my ability to create change, but in yours.— President Obama (@POTUS) January 11, 2017
