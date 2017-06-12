CEO of Newsmax: Trump considering firing special counsel Robert Mueller

Robert Mueller, former director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), speaks during a Bloomberg Government cybersecurity conference in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, June 3, 2014. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Photo: Bloomberg, © 2014 Bloomberg Finance LP)

WASHINGTON - Chris Ruddy, the CEO of Newsmax, said in an interview on PBS NewsHour on Monday that President Trump is considering firing Robert Mueller, the special counsel appointed to investigate alleged ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

The Department of Justice appointed Robert Mueller to take over the Russia investigation in May after the firing of FBI Director James Comey.

"I think he's considering perhaps terminating the special counsel; I think he's weighing that option," Ruddy told NewsHour's Judy Woodruff.

"I think it's pretty clear based on what one of his lawyers said on television recently."

He also added that he does not believe a special counsel is necessary.

Chris Ruddy to @JudyWoodruff: President Trump is considering firing special counsel Robert Mueller, who he considered for another position. pic.twitter.com/X4IIHlh8at — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) June 12, 2017

Ruddy, a close friend of the president's, said he thought the move would be a "very significant mistake," while expressing concern over potential conflicts of interest that could impede Mueller's investigation.

.@newsmax's editor-in-chief Chris Ruddy makes a case against Robert Mueller as special counsel. #PBSNEWS pic.twitter.com/cXEC564dXC — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) June 12, 2017

