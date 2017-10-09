Cincinnati Bengals trolled by Harambe billboard

(Photo: Jeff McCurry/ Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden)

Northtown Automotive has no chill.

The official car dealer of the Buffalo Bills continued its tradition this week of using a billboard to poke fun at the team's opponents, this time taking on the Cincinnati Bengals and quarterback Andy Dalton.

"You can replace Dalton," the sign says. "You can't replace Harambe."

Harambe, of course, was the gorilla turned meme, killed in 2016 when a boy fell into his enclosure.

Dalton is the leader of an offense that's trying to turn itself around after a tough start to the season.

The car dealership has a long tradition of using the billboard to try to get under the skin of opposing fans and teams, including this one from 2016:

How do you ask for candy at Brady's house? 🎃 #290Billboard pic.twitter.com/336Kom4ZbQ — Northtown Automotive (@NorthtownAuto) October 28, 2016

The Bengals beat the Bills 20-16 on Sunday.

Cincinnati Enquirer