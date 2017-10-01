Concert video captures terrifying moments of gunfire during Las Vegas concert

Just moments after tragedy struck a concert on the Las Vegas strip, people took to social media to share terrifying video of what transpired late Sunday night as gunfire rained down on thousands of concert patrons.
Thousands of people were present at the Route 91 Harvest concert being held near the Mandalay Bay casino in Las Vegas when hundreds of shots rang out, killing over 20 people and injuring hundreds.
The gunman was killed by officers on the 32nd floor of a hotel across from the concert, according to the Las Vegas Sheriff's Office.
WARNING | Videos may contain adult language
Insane.... this JUST happened. #PrayForVegas pic.twitter.com/RWgjFW7BHy— Luke (@LukeBroadlick) October 2, 2017
new footage from the horrendous scene. #LasVegas #prayforvegas #lasvegasshooting please have these despicable people caught. pic.twitter.com/9o0ZJNzTGS— declan (@dcmurphy71) October 2, 2017
Gunshots heard in some of the snaps coming from Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/Zo7pzNofgJ— Bryann Paul Aguilar (@bryannaguilar) October 2, 2017
Las Vegas over 20 dead people after shooting and over 100 injured. pic.twitter.com/gYELUsCUrc— Stan (@StanM3) October 2, 2017
Not sure what's happening at the Excalibur, police are evacuating pic.twitter.com/6b8EDL2sH1— Max Michor (@MaxMichor) October 2, 2017
PHOTOS | Fatal shooting on Las Vegas strip
