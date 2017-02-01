Delaware prison on lockdown as hostage situation unfolds

(Photo: Suchat Pederson, The News Journal)

WILMINGTON, Del. — All Delaware prisons were placed on lockdown Wednesday as officials responded to a hostage situation at one facility in Smyrna.

Department of Correction Response Teams and the Delaware State Police responded to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center, said Jayme Gravell, a Department of Correction spokeswoman.

In a news release, the Department of Correction said law enforcement officials were at the center responding to a hostage situation.

Delaware state Rep. William Carson, a member of the House Corrections Committee, said he had been told it was an “apparent hostage situation.”

“The inmates have taken over a building,” he said.

Carson said details were still scarce and said he had no more information.

Around 2 p.m. ET, The News Journal received a call from a woman who said her fiancé is an inmate at the prison and is being held hostage. A man’s voice was patched onto the line and he said he was asked by hostage takers to relay demands to The News Journal.

"They just need somebody to hear their demands," said the voice on the other end of the line belonging to someone who was unwilling to give his name because he'd been instructed not to.

But the demands that followed made little sense. What was clear was the message the hostage takers meant involved prison reforms.

The Department of Correction released no other details about the situation. Gravell said it is protocol to lock down all state prisons when an emergency occurs at one of them.

Firefighters were called to the prison for men in southern New Castle County, Del., but it wasn't immediately known what prompted the call, Gravell said.

According to the Associated Press, Geoffrey Klopp, president of the Correctional Officers Association of Delaware, said he had been told by the Department of Correction commissioner that prison guards had been taken hostage.

While few details have been released, officials will surely review what procedures were in place that created this situation as they did when inmate Scott A. Miller abducted and raped a prison counselor on July 12, 2004.

Miller, a convicted serial rapist, was serving a 699-year prison sentence at the Delaware Correctional Center — now Vaughn Correctional Center — when he passed through two security checkpoints armed with a homemade knife before taking the prison counselor hostage for nearly seven hours, sexually assaulting her during the ordeal. The counselor is not being named because she was a victim of sexual assault.

The standoff ended when a corrections officer shot Miller to death.

A task force investigating security lapses at the prison found that a staff shortage at the prison, and other state penal facilities, forced officers to work large amounts of overtime.

The investigation also made dozens of recommendations for improving the safety of employees and inmates there, including the need for additional cameras to properly monitor prison inmates, and need for better communications equipment for correction officers and vacant correction officers positions needed to be filled as quickly as possible.

The incident brought promises that changes would occur in the state's prison system, but in a 2006 interview with The (Wilmington, Del.) News Journal the prison counselor didn’t think anything had been done.

She and the state finalized a $1.65 million out-of-court settlement in 2006.

Contributing: The Associated Press. Follow Brittany Horn and Esteban Parra on Twitter: @brittanyhorn and @eparra3

