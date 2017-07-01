Dog crashes outdoor orchestra and steals the show

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Storm provides perfect opportunity for good samaritan to help couple
-
911 call after child shoots self with police officer father's gun chilling
-
11 p.m. weather forecast for June 30, 2017
-
Everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day
-
Driver revived with 10 doses of Narcan after Cleveland crash
-
First Weather - 7-1-2017
-
2 shot at Akron BP gas station
-
Man riding bike struck by vehicle in Cleveland
-
The Top July 4th Garden Deal: The Deal Guy
-
15-year-old shot in Cleveland Heights, no suspects
More Stories
-
FORECAST | Becoming Partly Sunny w/an Isolated ShowerFeb 10, 2017, 8:37 a.m.
-
Here's what you need to know for tonight's U2…Jul. 1, 2017, 12:31 p.m.
-
GUIDE | Where to see Fourth of July fireworks in…Jun 25, 2017, 1:32 p.m.