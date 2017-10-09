Dolphins 'aware' of coach Chris Foerster's alleged snorting video

The Miami Dolphins said late Sunday night they are aware of a video posted to Facebook that shows someone, alleged to be offensive line coach Chris Foerster, snorting a white powdered substance.

"We were just made aware of the video and will have no comment at this time," the team said in a statement.

In the video, a man says, "Hey, I miss you ... Thinking about you ... How about me going to a meeting and doing this before I go." He then uses a $20 bill to snort the powdery substance off the table.

Foerster was promoted to the team's run game coordinator in February. He has been the team's offensive line coach since last season, when coach Adam Gase arrived. He is in his 25th NFL season after previous stints with the San Francisco 49ers, Washington Redskins, Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Viking.

This is the video supposedly of Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorting coke before a meeting pic.twitter.com/L7ZsdZMH7U — Ollie Connolly (@OllieConnolly) October 9, 2017

