WKYC
Close
Closings Alert 2 closing alerts
Close

Donald Trump Jr.'s tweet about socialism and candy leads to Twitter backlash

Jessica Estepa, USA TODAY , WKYC 11:22 AM. EDT November 01, 2017

We guess that's one way to celebrate Halloween.

On Wednesday night, presidential son Donald Trump Jr. tweeted a photo of daughter Chloe, dressed as a police officer, with her trick or treating haul.

"I’m going to take half of Chloe’s candy tonight & give it to some kid who sat at home," he said. "It’s never to (sic) early to teach her about socialism."

Chloe, 3, is the youngest of Trump Jr.'s five children.

His tweet led to tens of thousands of responses, with many questioning his definition of socialism:

And pointing out the concept of sharing:

And reminding that trick or treating generally means someone is giving away candy for free:

 

© 2017 USATODAY.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories