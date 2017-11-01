Donald Trump Jr.'s tweet about socialism and candy leads to Twitter backlash

Donald Trump Jr. delivers a speech during a ceremony for the official opening of the Trump International Tower and Hotel on February 28, 2017 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo: Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

We guess that's one way to celebrate Halloween.

On Wednesday night, presidential son Donald Trump Jr. tweeted a photo of daughter Chloe, dressed as a police officer, with her trick or treating haul.

"I’m going to take half of Chloe’s candy tonight & give it to some kid who sat at home," he said. "It’s never to (sic) early to teach her about socialism."

I’m going to take half of Chloe’s candy tonight & give it to some kid who sat at home. It’s never to early to teach her about socialism. pic.twitter.com/3ie9C0jv2G — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 31, 2017

Chloe, 3, is the youngest of Trump Jr.'s five children.

His tweet led to tens of thousands of responses, with many questioning his definition of socialism:

That's not how socialism works. You might want to have someone explain it to you before you try to teach it to a kid. — Richard Potter (@RichardPotter) October 31, 2017

My man, "socialism" was her getting that free candy in the first place. You taking half for reasons she can't understand is capitalism https://t.co/w9x9zB0xLA — 💀👻The News👻💀 (@Bearpigman) October 31, 2017

And pointing out the concept of sharing:

And reminding that trick or treating generally means someone is giving away candy for free:

You mean the candy that she got for free out of the goodness of strangers' hearts? 😂😂😂 — The GLARE ™ (@TheGlare_TM) October 31, 2017

The no-strings attached candy that she received from strangers? https://t.co/fHZt6B47lb — Kevin J (@kevinmj76) October 31, 2017

