Evacuations as major dam could give out

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Danielle back on Dr. Phil
-
Oroville Dam area evacuated as spillway expected to fail
-
Stopping migraines before they start
-
Convicted Child rapist escapes courthouse
-
11 p.m. weather forecast February 12, 2017
-
" Cash me ousside" Danielle returns
-
String of bank robberies remain unsolved
-
Tim Tebow Foundation's 'Night to Shine'
-
Ways To Save For Saturday Feb 11, 2017
-
Empowering women to be damsels in defense
More Stories
-
FORECAST | Chilly Monday, Mild for Valentine's Day!Feb 10, 2017, 8:37 a.m.
-
Cleveland planning citywide inspections of rental propertiesFeb 12, 2017, 10:26 p.m.
-
MISSING | 75-year-old Cleveland man last seen SundayFeb 13, 2017, 12:02 a.m.