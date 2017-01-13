Flight 666 makes safe Friday the 13th landing in HEL

United Airlines (Photo: AP)

In a bizarre Friday the 13th coincidence, a flight bearing the number of the beast went straight to HEL today.

Finnair Flight 666 took off from Copenhagen, Denmark (CPH) and flew directly to Helsinki, Finland (HEL) on Friday.

Even better? The flight took off at 13:00 local time, according to Flightaware. The one-hour, 34-minute flight landed in Helsinki at 3:41 p.m. local time.

And it gets even wackier.

The Twitter account @Flightradar24, which tracks air traffic around the world, pointed out the aircraft is 13 years old, according to its registration and serial number.

WFAA