Former President Barack Obama heads to Chicago for Jury Duty

Sometimes, former president Barack Obama is just like the rest of us.
He reported for jury duty in Chicago on Wednesday morning, but was ultimately dismissed from the civic duty.
WATCH: Former President Obama shakes hands and greets people as he reports for jury duty in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/kzzlg4KZVL— NBC News (@NBCNews) November 8, 2017
Before leaving, Obama shook hands with potential jurors and even signed copies of his book some jurors brought along.
He was a hit. One court clerk exclaimed, "He's gorgeous!" when she caught a glimpse of the former president, according to the Chicago Tribune.
Obama arrived at the court house via motorcade, where he used a secluded elevator used by judges to get to the 17th floor jury assembly room. And, of course, he had Secret Service agents in tow.
This isn't the first time a former president has appeared for jury duty.
Barack Obama waves to onlookers during jury duty just now at Daley Center pic.twitter.com/tQXjuJeeHP— Mitch Dudek (@mitchdudek) November 8, 2017
Bill Clinton appeared for jury duty in 2003 in a New York City federal court case for a gang shooting case. He was also dismissed.
George W. Bush joined the club and was dismissed from his call to jury duty in 2015 at a Dallas, Texas, courthouse.
