Fox News' Eric Bolling accused of sending lewd photos to female colleagues, report says

Co-host Eric Bolling attends FOX News' "The Five" at FOX Studios on February 26, 2014 in New York City. (Photo: Noam Galai, 2014 Getty Images)

Fox News host Eric Bolling is accused of sending an unsolicited photo of male genitalia to at least three female co-workers years ago via text message, according to a report published Friday.

Citing 14 sources, all of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity, The Huffington Post reported that two female colleagues at Fox Business and one at Fox News received the lewd message from Bolling. The women who received the photos concluded they were delivered by Bolling because they recognized his phone number from previous correspondence, The Huffington Post reported.

According to The Huffington Post, one recipient of the message replied to Bolling via text and instructed him to stop sending her such photos. The Specialists co-host and ex-commodities trader did not respond to her message, The Huffington Post added.

"We were just informed of this late Friday afternoon via a Huffington Post inquiry and plan to investigate the matter," a Fox News spokesperson told USA TODAY about the report.

The allegations against Bolling are the latest in a wave of sexual harassment charges at Fox following the highly publicized departures of former news host Bill O'Reilly and ex-Fox News CEO Roger Ailes.

In July, Fox Business host Charles Payne was suspended while the company investigated allegations of sexual harassment after a woman said she was asked to make fewer appearances on Fox after ending an extramarital affair with Payne.

Contributing: Jessica Guynn and Mike Snider

