Friend of pregnant mom who lost baby, boyfriend in wreck: 'They were both really happy'

Raul Diaz, 28, was declared dead on the scene. Estefania Soto, 25, has critical injuries. Her baby did not make it. (Photo: Provided to KVUE by friend of Soto's)

AUSTIN - A mother is fighting for her life after losing her unborn daughter and the love of her life in a motorcycle crash during ROT Rally Saturday.

KVUE's Kris Betts spoke with Veronica Karl, a close friend of Estefania Soto's, on Sunday. Karl -- who also worked with Soto at a restaurant in Kyle, Texas -- told KVUE about the impact Soto's boyfriend, Raul Diaz, had on the life of Soto and her young son, Mason.

% INLINE %

"Mason, you could tell he was a lot more happy," Karl said. "He finally got a father figure in his life and I'm sure it helped Stefanie a lot more. And she was really happy with Raul."

Now his only father figure is gone.

"Mason's going to be reminding her of him. Asking where he is," Karl said. "I'm sure it's going to be hard."

% INLINE %

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the driver of a Ford F-150 -- identified as 38-year-old Cesar Corona-Quiterio -- was heading north on FM 973 in East Travis County when the truck veered into the southbound lanes and struck the 2001 Yamaha motorcycle that Soto and Diaz were riding.

"You could tell they were in love -- they were always smiling together and laughing. He really loved her."

Soto and Diaz were even happier after finding out they were having a baby.

She was seven months pregnant at the time of the crash, according to a GoFundMe created for her.

"She was really excited," Karl said. "She was excited for having a girl."

Diaz was also looking forward to the baby. This would have been his first child.

"He was really happy," Karl said. "They were both really happy."

In the very last sonogram she had posted on social media, she said that the baby wouldn't stop moving long enough to get a clear picture.

% INLINE %

"Stefanie's kind of late all the time, so the baby was kind of being late on showing herself on the sonogram," Karl said. "She was like her mom already."

"She came in on Friday to work and she was telling me, with Mason, he wouldn't really move a lot," Karl said. "So with the baby girl, she would move a lot, so she got to experience that."

But those little nuances and moments of joy have been ripped away by an allegedly drunk driver.

"You killed a family. Their whole family is suffering," Karl said. "You shouldn't drink and drive."

GoFundMe pages have been set up for both Soto and Diaz. Go here to donate to Soto's GoFundMe and go here to donate to Diaz's GoFundMe.

The driver was charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault. He is still in the Travis County Jail on a combined bond of $2 million.

© 2017 KVUE-TV