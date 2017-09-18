Hazing in America: The college campus epidemic

CLEVELAND -- Hazing. It’s a harsh reality on college campuses coast to coast that frequently finds itself in national headlines for its extreme brutality.

NBC News is investigating the hazing epidemic with a special “Hazing in America” series that will be covered on Today, NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt and MSNBC. There's also a special coverage page, which you can find at NBCNews.com/Hazing.

It also happens to coincide with National Hazing Prevention Week.

“Leveraging its unrivaled multi-platform presence, NBC News will collectively report on how hazing affects more than half of college and university students involved in clubs, sports teams and organizations,” the network announced in a news release.

It kicked off Monday morning with Ohio representative Marcia Fudge participating in a Today show panel.

