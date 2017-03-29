Indonesian man swallowed whole by python

(Photo: Screenshot, Custom)

A missing Indonesian man was found inside a massive python on the island of Sulawesi, according to local authorities and news reports.

Villagers found the body of Akbar Salubiro, 25, after cutting open a 23-foot-long reticulated python,The Jakarta Post reported.

Salubiro was reported missing Monday after he failed to return from harvesting palm oil the following day, a spokesperson for the police in West Sulawesi province told BBC Indonesian.

While searching for the man villagers found the python and suspected that it might have eaten Salubiro.

"They didn't find him (Akbar), but the villagers saw an unmoving python in the ditch,” Mashura, who goes by his first name, told BBC Indonesia. “They grew suspicious that maybe the snake had Akbar. When they cut it open, Akbar was inside the snake.”

Villagers found one of Salubiro's boots, his harvesting tool and palm fruit at the site, The Associated Press reported.

Tribun Timur posted the video of people cutting open the snake at night. In the video, people crowd around as the snake's skin is pulled back, revealing an intact body laying on its side.

Reticulated pythons typically eat small to medium-sized mammals and squeeze their prey to death before swallowing it whole, according AP. Attacks on humans are extremely rare.

Warning: The footage may be disturbing:

