Jennifer Lopez to donate $1 million to hurricane relief in Puerto Rico

Jennifer Lopez announced Sunday that she will donate $1 million to help Puerto Ricans rebuild following the devastation of Hurricane Maria.
The 48-year-old singer and actress made the announced during a press conference with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.
#PuertoRico needs our help. Thank you @JLo for joining us today. https://t.co/VFHVcMu4To— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 24, 2017
“Puerto Ricans are American citizens and today Puerto Rico needs our help,” Lopez said. “Hurricane Maria has devastated our island.”
J.Lo also posted an Instagram video, urging her followers to offer support in any way possible.
“What’s foremost on my mind and many others’ is trying to figure out the best way to help,” Lopez said in the clip.
Lopez was born in the Bronx, New York, to Puerto Rican parents and has family that lives on the island.
"I urge you to support and donate to the efforts of the first lady of Puerto Rico, Beatriz Rosselló," Lopez continued. "Together, we can help rebuild our island and the Caribbean."
