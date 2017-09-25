Judgment day has arrived for Anthony Weiner in sexting scandal

Anthony Weiner, the disgraced former Congressman who pleaded guilty in May to sexting with a 15-year-old girl, faces up to 27 months in prison at sentencing today in New York.

Weiner, 53, also faces spending the rest of his life as a registered sex offender for his lengthy and lurid social media contacts with the North Carolina teen.

Weiner has asked federal Judge Denise Cote for probation, defense lawyer Arlo Devlin-Brown claiming in court papers that his client was "at the depths of an uncontrolled sickness" during the correspondence.

"The sentencing should also reflect the specifics of Anthony's sickness, which Anthony has made enormous progress in addressing," Devlin-Brown wrote.

Devlin-Brown also claims the teen was "looking to generate material for a book" when she successfully "induced" Weiner's conduct. The teen documented details of the communications and last year sold her story to a British tabloid for $30,000, Devlin-Brown says.

Prosecutors, seeking two years in prison for Wiener, say the victim's motives are not relevant and that Weiner has displayed a "dangerous level of denial."

Weiner was first elected to Congress in 1999 and easily won re-election in his Brooklyn district six more times. His star rose in 2010 after his short but dramatic speech before Congress blasting Republicans for voting against an aid bill for first-responders to the 9/11 terror attacks.

A year later he was out, resigning his seat after the first in a series of sexting scandals became public.

Weiner married Huma Abedin, a longtime aide to Hillary Clinton, in 2010. The couple had a son in 2011. Abedin separated from Weiner in 2016 and filed for divorce after his guilty plea on one count of transferring obscene material to a minor.

