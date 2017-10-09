KKK flyers threatening to beat black men who 'make eyes' at white girls

These are the flyers being distributed in some Jacksonville neighborhoods. We blurred out the worst language and other information.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Residents in several neighborhoods in East Arlington say they've found rolled up flyers containing messages from the Ku Klux Klan in the past few days. While it is not unusual for the Klan to drop flyers around Jacksonville, the language in this latest batch of flyers takes their message to a new level, including specific threats.

Comments from the NextDoor app suggest the flyers have shown up in neighborhoods including Harbor Winds and Hickory Lakes, areas north of Atlantic Boulevard between Kernan and Girvan roads.

"My wife came out and she saw this little rolled up piece of paper, picked it up and read it and went to me crying saying she couldn't believe what she was seeing." John Rando told First Coast News.

"I hope that the world can just get along and peacefully work together in unity for America's sake."

One of the fliers contains threats against African-Americans who are caught "making eyes" at white women. "Notice to all (N-word): Any of you black apes caught 'making eyes' at a white girl will be beaten with bats and your mothers won't get anymo' bananas-That's a promise" the flyer reads,

The flyer also shows that the only "good Jew" is the one with a bullet hole through his head and says "He who fights the Jew fights the devil.

First Coast News reached out to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office to see if these flyers crossed line from free speech to threats? They confirm that there is an "active criminal investigation" on-going.

“As a law enforcement agency, when we respond to reports of these incidents, our job is to determine if there is an allegation of criminal activity being made or if any laws are being broken. If there is, our officers are trained to conduct further investigation. If there isn’t, we try to take the opportunity to explain to the complainant that the distribution of literature—no matter how offensive that literature is to some—is not in and of itself a crime.” said JSO Lt. Chris Brown, who oversees the Public Information Unit.

Neighbors we spoke with today just wish the Klan would leave their neighborhood alone. "I know they've had problems with the KKK elsewhere and I hope we don't. Its pretty scary to me." said Karen Blakely, an East Arlington resident.

