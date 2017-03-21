Man claims bar denied him service for wearing pro-Trump hat

(Photo: Getty Images) (Photo: This content is subject to copyright.)

NEW YORK -- A Philadelphia man has sued a New York City bar, saying he was denied service because he was wearing a hat supporting President Donald Trump.

The New York Post reports Greg Piatek's lawsuit says he and his friends were initially served drinks at The Happiest Hour on Jan. 28. But he says once a bartender noticed his "Make America Great Again" hat, he asked Piatek if it was "a joke." He says a second round of drinks was "slammed" down on the bar.

The suit claims a manager later asked Piatek to leave, saying he was told by the bar owner that "anyone who supports Trump or believes what you believe is not welcome here."

The bar says it welcomes diversity but reserves the right to ask "disruptive and rude" people to leave.

© 2017 Associated Press