Man decapitated in motorcycle crash

FLOUR BLUFF, Texas (KIII NEWS) -- Detectives are investigating a deadly accident on the JFK Causeway that resulted in one man being decapitated.

Crews shut down lanes going westbound for more than an hour while they worked to clear the scene.

The accident took place shortly after midnight. Detectives say the man was speeding down the causeway on his motorcycle before losing control.

Witnesses say they saw the man's body fly into the water. Several body parts were discovered on the scene.

Detectives are still working to identify the man.

