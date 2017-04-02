WKYC
Marathoners aren't miserly: They'll spend $192M in Boston

Associated Press , WKYC 12:17 PM. EDT April 02, 2017

BOSTON (AP) - Running shorts have pretty deep pockets - at least when it comes to the Boston Marathon and other big-city races.

Organizers of this month's 121st running of America's most venerable footrace say it'll pump $192.2 million into the local economy.

That's the equivalent of $311 for every man, woman and child living in the city of Boston.

Sports industry experts say Boston's experience is part of a lucrative global trend playing out in Chicago, New York, London and other cities that stage major marathons.

Running USA, a nonprofit group that promotes the sport, says marathon runners tend to be affluent.

Surveys show that seven in 10 competitors earn $75,000 or more a year, and most are college graduates.

This year's Boston Marathon is Monday, April 17.

© 2017 Associated Press


