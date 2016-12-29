More live animal cams to enjoy while waiting on eaglets to hatch

EAGLE WATCH 2016! Millions are watching the live cam as it streams the bald eagles nesting in North Fort Myers. Harriet and M15 are taking turns keeping their two eggs warm until they hatch.

The Southwest Florida Eagle Cam is one of dozens of live wild animal cams that give you a glimpse into nature.

Tampa’s Big Cat Rescue also has several live cams for people to follow. From your home you can watch polar bears at play in Manitoba or puppies with the Warrior Canine Connection.

The Smithsonian National Zoo has three cams that follow pandas, lions and elephants. Their panda cam got more than a million views the weekend the giant panda Bei Bei was born.

That cam is sponsored by Ford. The sponsorship money is used in part on webcam upkeep, but most of the money goes toward conservation research.

Similarly, Macy’s sponsors the Lion Cam and that money is used in the same manner.

Volunteers operate each camera, not to give you the best view but to get the least intrusive view for research.

In North Fort Myers, the eagle’s nest sits on property owned by Dick Pritchett Real Estate. Andrew Pritchett runs the eagle cams and says they are not used to make money. He says in 2012 they chose to put the cameras in to share the eagles with the community and now the world.

The two eagle eggs could hatch any day between now and New Year’s Day. While experts say it’s difficult to pinpoint exactly when the eaglets will hatch, seasoned eagle watchers say one tell is to watch Harriet. When she starts to seem agitated, moving the eggs and fussing, that's a sign that a hatchling could be moments away.

Want to watch more nature live? Check out some of these cams...

