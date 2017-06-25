New York Six Flags guests catch teen who fell from ride: video

(Photo: Metzger, Stephanie, Custom)

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. - A group of guests and employees at a New York theme park were in the right place at the right time to catch a girl who fell from an overhead ride.

The 14-year-old girl was on the Sky Ride at Six Flags Great Escape when she appeared to become trapped by her neck, dangling from the ride.

The operator stopped the ride and a group of guests and employees gathered beneath the ride car to catch the girl, who dropped into their arms.

The girl was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. A child who was riding with the teen was not hurt.

© 2017 NBCNEWS.COM