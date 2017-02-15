New Zealand wildfires prompt hundreds of evacuations near Christchurch on February 15, 2017. (Photo: APTN-TV)

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - Hundreds of homes in the New Zealand city of Christchurch have been evacuated as wildfires threaten some suburbs.



Selwyn Mayor Sam Broughton tells The Associated Press he's planning to declare a state of emergency, as was the mayor of adjacent Christchurch. He says changing winds have made the fires unpredictable.



Displaced residents are staying at evacuation centers or with relatives.



A helicopter pilot died in a crash Tuesday while fighting the blaze.



The New Zealand military on Wednesday revealed the pilot, Corporal David Steven Askin, was a soldier who had won one of the country's top awards for bravery in Afghanistan. A member of the elite Special Air Service, Askin's identity was kept secret at the time he won the Gallantry Star medal.

---

