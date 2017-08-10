Newborn baby found in bushes covered in ants, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A newborn baby girl is receiving medical attention after being found in the bushes at an apartment complex.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to The Bridges of Cypress Creek apartment complex on Red Oak Drive early Thursday morning. A man who lives in the complex told deputies that he heard a baby crying and at first thought it was a toy.

When the man realized the baby was alive, he took the baby home and called police. Deputies say the baby was less than an hour old and was covered in ants.

KHOU 11 spoke to the man who discovered the infant and saved her life.

Albert Peterson was headed to work like any other day. “I heard some crying and wining and crying, and I kept walking until I got closer to the noise, and then I look at the ground and there was a baby down there,” said Peterson.

“She had the mucus and the blood and umbilical cord and everything,” said Peterson. “That’s just sad, for a human being to do another human being like that."

Calvin Johnson, a father of two newborns lives in the complex. He says he can’t imagine how someone could abandon a helpless infant.

“That life is not something you can take for granted, it’s making me tear up right now, that is really sick,” said Johnson.

Investigators say there was a trail of blood that led them to the mother's apartment, where they found her and a man. Authorities aren’t sure if he’s the father.

“Without this neighbor, we’d be looking at a whole different scene, probably a homicide,” said Deputy Thomas Gilliland.

Investigators believe the 21-year-old mother had the baby in the apartment before dumping her outside.

The mother was also taken to a nearby hospital, to be checked out. She could be facing charges of abandoning a child.

The baby was taken to the hospital and according to deputies, she is in good condition.

