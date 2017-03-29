Officials now say northern Oklahoma earthquake 4.1 magnitude

Earthquake seismograph (Courtesy: Getty Images) (Photo: Custom)

DEER CREEK, OKLA. - Officials have slightly downgraded a relatively powerful earthquake that struck a remote area of northern Oklahoma.



The U.S. Geological Survey reports a 4.1 magnitude quake was recorded at 10:37 a.m. Wednesday in Grant County, between the towns of Medford and Deer Creek and about 95 miles north of Oklahoma City. The USGS initially rated the temblor at magnitude 4.4.



Grant County emergency management director Brandon Fetters says the quake struck an isolated area and there are no reports of injuries or damage.



Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded in Oklahoma in recent years, with many linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and natural gas operations.



Regulators have directed oil and natural gas producers to close some disposal wells or reduce the volume of fluids they inject.

© 2017 Associated Press