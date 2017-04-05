Pepsi faces backlash after new Kendall Jenner commercial

Here’s an idea that actually saw the light of day: Appropriate Black Lives Matter marches across the U.S., add in Kendall Jenner pulling off a blonde wig to join in on the fun, and break the race barrier by having the lithe model hand a cop dressed in riot gear a soothing can of corporate cola. The crowd cheers!
That’s actually the ad released by Pepsi on Tuesday, and Twitter quickly took the giant beverage company to task.
out now! @pepsi https://t.co/PBZmGhKQsR— Kendall (@KendallJenner) April 4, 2017
The worst ad ever?
I've been studying commercials for 30 years. Kendall's Pepsi ad is legitimately the worst one I've ever seen.— Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) April 4, 2017
That Pepsi ad is dumb enough to fascinate me. Like, SO MANY PEOPLE have to have thought that was a good idea.— Linda Holmes (@nprmonkeysee) April 4, 2017
@KrisJenner @KendallJenner @pepsi You're using serious issues and movements to sell soda. pic.twitter.com/7xXeCdIMUR— Mani (@risqueriver) April 4, 2017
It's notable that a frame of Jenner facing off with a police officer seems to mimic the iconic photo of Black Lives Matter protester Ieshia Evans being arrested.
if only she'd given them a pepsi pic.twitter.com/rVM8jkJrG4— darkwing duck fan (@vmochama) April 4, 2017
Overall, not the intended effect
PEPSI: "Here's our new ad, do you like it??"— Brittany Ashley (@britt27ash) April 4, 2017
ALL OF US: ...... pic.twitter.com/4m4rBJODHP
"Same thing basically." -the Pepsi ad wizards who came up with this one pic.twitter.com/dkvYZ7fzk9— Joanna Robinson (@jowrotethis) April 4, 2017
But ... good news for Coke?
.@CocaCola watching this @Pepsi ad go up in flames pic.twitter.com/s4DW2GqpXq— Ryan Brooks (@ByRyanBrooks) April 4, 2017
Pepsi just made the commercial of the year for Coke.— John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) April 4, 2017
