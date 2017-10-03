Photos show inside Las Vegas killer's hotel room

(Photo: NBC) (Photo: NBC)

LAS VEGAS -- We are getting a much closer look at the investigation into deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

Those close to the situation say the pace of the investigation has intensified, but even with new information and leads there’s still no clear indication of a possible motive in the massacre.

Haunting new video has been released from body cameras worn by Las Vegas police as hundreds of shots rained down on fans at the Route 91 country music festival late Sunday night.

We are also getting our first look through an open door and police tape into Stephen Paddock’s war room inside the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel.

In the entry way is a high-powered sniper rifle, one of 23 weapons and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Investigators also uncovered multiple video cameras there.

"There were two cameras in the hallway so the suspect could watch as law enforcement or security approached, and there was another placed inside the hotel room peep-hole so he could see down the hallway,” Undersheriff Kevin McMahill said.

The FBI is reviewing images from those cameras.

Agents also want to know why a week before the massacre that Paddock transferred $100,000 to a bank account in the Philippines.

Police say his girlfriend, 62-year-old Marilou Danley, was there this week visiting relatives.

She was met by federal agents in Los Angeles after returning to the United States overnight.

As investigators continue to gather information about Paddock and his life before the attack.

"He was a sick man,” President Trump said. “A demented man.”

