Police: Parents left kids, including newborn, alone in mall while working

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A New York couple is accused of bringing their children to a mall and leaving them alone while they each went to work over the weekend.

The three children, 8, 6 and 1-month-old, were left on a bench Saturday at Eastview Mall in Victor, N.Y., according to the Ontario County (N.Y.) Sheriff's Office.

Jean Seide, 39, and Bilaine Seint-Just, 36, of Rochester, N.Y., were each charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor. Deputies allege that the two brought their kids to the mall and left them unsupervised on a bench while they each went to work in the mall.

The mall is about 15 miles southeast of Rochester.

Ontario County Sheriff Philip Povero said sheriff's deputies do not know whether this was a one-time incident or part of a weekly routine.

"It seems quite certain at this point that there were more than six hours that there was no contact between the children and parents," said Povero.

Povero said the children were left in the public area of the mall shortly before noon. Seide and Seint-Just then went to work in the mall, where they both are maintenance workers. The couple performs custodial duties through a private contractor that serves Eastview Mall, Povero said.

Mall security was alerted to the children's presence Saturday afternoon, after the 8-year-old pushed a stroller carrying the baby into a restricted hallway, Povero said. Other mall employees noticed the children in the restricted area and called security.

Deputies and mall security officers located the children in an employee access hallway, just before 6:25 p.m., Povero said. It appeared they spent most of their unsupervised mall hours in the public area near Lord & Taylor, he said.

Child Protective Services was notified and will be investigating what led to the incident, Povero said.

Seide and Seint-Just are to appear in Victor Town Court at a later date.

