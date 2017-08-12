Political leaders, celebrities react to Charlottesville unrest

Rescue workers and medics tend to many people who were injured when a car plowed through a crowd of anti-facist counter-demonstrators marching through the downtown shopping district August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla, 2017 Getty Images)

A white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. led to massive amounts of counter protests and violence. Things reached a breaking point when one person was killed and more than a dozen others were injured after a car rammed into a crowd of peaceful protesters.

People have been reacting to the news throughout the day, from President Trump and the First Lady to celebrities like Lady Gaga.

Here is an ongoing feed of the most notable comments on social media.

