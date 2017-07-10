President Trump helps Marine who lost his hat

(Photo: NBC)

ANDREWS AIR FORCE BASE -- It was a windy afternoon at Andrews Air Force Base.

It was so windy that a Marine standing at attention lost his hat.

As President Trump approached the helicopter, he grabbed the dropped hat and tried to place it atop the Marine’s head.

The Marine didn’t flinch.

As the wicked wind kept whipping around, the hat flew off almost immediately.

President Trump chased snagged the hat again, handed it off to somebody else and patted the Marine’s shoulder while boarding the chopper.

The moment is gaining a lot of attention on social media.

