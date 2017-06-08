WKYC
President Trump didn't tweet during the Comey hearing, but Donald Jr. did

Fired FBI Director James Comey testifies how several concerns led him to document all his interactions with Donald Trump after the election. 

Jessica Estepa , USA TODAY , TEGNA 2:33 PM. EDT June 08, 2017

President Trump has yet to tweet on Thursday, as ex-FBI director James Comey testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

But there is one Trump out there who isn't shying away from Twitter as the hearing happens: his oldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

Trump retweeted the accounts for the GOP and a conservative strategist. But as questioning got underway, Trump's tweets picked up some steam:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

His brother, Eric Trump, had chimed in a couple hours earlier, but he didn't livetweet the hearing.

 

Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump took over as co-heads of the Trump Organization after their father won the election. Sister Ivanka Trump is working for the administration and has not tweeted since Wednesday.

