President Trump to Las Vegas: 'My warmest condolences'

President Donald Trump has tweeted his reaction to the horrific mass shooting in Las Vegas.

“My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you!”

His tweet came at 7:11 a.m. Monday, which was shortly after authorities updated the Las Vegas shooting death toll to at least 50 people.

An additional 200 others are hurt.

The suspect, identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, is dead.

Authorities say he was on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel when opening fire on thousands of people attending a country music festival.

