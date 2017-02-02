Prosecutor: Man cut off girlfriend's scalp

(Photo: Metzger, Stephanie)

After using a knife to remove much of his girlfriend’s scalp, prosecutors said Zachary Gross told her: “You’re bald now. Who’s going to want you, now?”

The September 2015 incident happened after Gross saw a photo on Facebook of his girlfriend in a park with her son that another man posted, Boone County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Leanne Beck said.

“It was about rage, obsession and jealousy,” Beck told jurors during closing arguments Thursday. “When Gross had her pinned down on his bedroom floor, that rage escalated.”

He was found guilty of first-degree assault. Jurors deliberated less than two hours.

The attack happened at Gross’s trailer in Deer Trace and left Marilyn Stanley with gruesome injuries. Half her scalp was removed, Beck said, one of her ears was ripped apart by Gross’s dog, and she was punched repeatedly in the face "until she was unrecognizable.”

Beck said Gross, 31, used his pit bull, named “Capone,” to subdue Stanley. During the trial, she testified she pulled out the knife to defend herself as Gross was dragging her into the bedroom.

Gross’s attorney, Brian Newman, said during closing arguments that Gross acted in self-defense. He said the dog likely was responding to Stanley’s aggression and was responsible for the scalp injuries. He said there is no dispute that the dog ripped apart her ear.

“What if the knife hadn’t been introduced?” Newman asked. “What if the dog hadn’t intervened?”

He also said Stanley doesn't remember Gross cutting her scalp.

"If somebody took a knife and cut my scalp off, I'd remember it," he said.

Beck said a trauma surgeon testified that linear cuts across Stanley's head "were more consistent with a knife."

Beck also noted that Gross never called 911. He didn’t drive Stanley to a hospital. After the incident, she said Gross drove Stanley to her mother’s street and left her several houses away from her mother’s house.

The scalping had severed an artery, Beck said, and Stanley was bleeding.

“Marilyn used her strength to walk past four houses to get to her mom,” Beck told jurors, “so she could live.”

Gross faces several charges including first-degree assault, which is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

In December 2015, a man identifying himself as Gross called a local radio show to defend himself. He blamed Stanley for escalating the fight and said the dog was defending him.

