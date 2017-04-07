Swedish PM calls deadly truck ramming a 'terror attack'

(Photo: Andreas Schyman, AFP/Getty Images, Custom)

A large truck slammed into a department store in a busy Stockholm pedestrian mall Friday in what Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven calls an apparent "terror attack." Swedish media says at least 3 people were killed.

The incident occurred around 3 p.m. on Drottninggatan (Queen Street), one of the city's main pedestrian streets. Swedish state radio and the newspaper Dagens Nyheter reporte three people dead.

"I saw at least three dead, but probably more," said Swedish radio reporter Martin Svenningsen.

Swedish intelligence agency says only that ‘a large number of injured’ in the incident..

Police also have officially confirmed only injuries in the incident in the heavily travelled pedestrian area of the Swedish capital, according to Reuters.

Contributing: Associated Press

