Rosie O'Donnell 'will serve' if asked to play Steve Bannon on 'Saturday Night Live'

Rosie O'Donnell is willing to be the man behind the Grim Reaper mask.

Donald Trump's longtime adversary tweeted Monday night to her nearly 950,000 followers that she would suit up to play top adviser Steve Bannon on Saturday Night Live.

"Someone suggested @Rosie play Bannon on #SNL & I am here for it!" a Twitter user wrote, to which the former View co-host responded, "...If called I will serve."

available - if called i will serve !!! https://t.co/LT84EJjfsw — ROSIE (@Rosie) February 7, 2017

O'Donnell has hosted the sketch-comedy show and has been outspoken about her opinions of President Trump. She also called Melissa McCarthy a "Comedy God" for her impersonation of press secretary Sean Spicer on last weekend's episode.

Many on the Twitterverse were enthusiastically behind the suggestion.

The casting would likely ruffle President Trump's mane – the two have exchanged jabs since O'Donnell likened him to "a snake oil salesman in Little House on the Prairie in 2006 on The View. Of course, POTUS criticizing SNL would be nothing new.

