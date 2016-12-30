Russia penetrated Vermont utility company computer

A diagram released by the Department of Homeland Security on Dec. 30, 2016 outlining how it is believed Russian hackers were able to break into computer networks in the United States. (Photo: Department of Homeland Security)

BURLINGTON, VT — The malicious software linked to a Russian hacking group associated with attempts to influence the U.S. presidential election has been found within a computer belonging to Burlington Electric, one of Vermont’s electrical utilities.

The utility found the malware on a laptop that is not connected to the operation of the grid, Vermont Public Service Commissioner Christopher Recchia said.

Based on his knowledge, Recchia said Friday night he did not believe the electrical power grid was at risk from the incident.

"The grid is not in danger," Recchia said. "The utility flagged it, saw it, notified appropriate parties and isolated that one laptop with that malware on it."

The Obama administration released code associated with the Russian hacking group, dubbed Grizzly Steppe, on Thursday.

The aim of the release was to allow utilities, companies and organizations to search their computers for the digital signatures of the attack code, to see if they, too, had been targeted.

That proved to be a good strategy, with the announcement Friday evening that the code had been found in Vermont. It is unclear if the penetration was an attempt to disrupt the utility or simply a test.

"We acted quickly to scan all computers in our system for the malware signature. We detected the malware in a single Burlington Electric Department laptop not connected to our organization’s grid systems. We took immediate action to isolate the laptop and alerted federal officials of this finding," said Mike Kanarick, spokesman for Burlington Electric Department, in a statement.

The utility is working with federal officials to trace the malware and prevent any other attempts to infiltrate utility systems. It has also briefed state officials.

"As commissioner of public service we are very concerned about cybersecurity," Recchia said. "I've been working with homeland security and our department of emergency management, homeland security to make sure that we are on top of things like this because this is a real concern."

April McCullum reports for The Burlington (Vt.) Free Press; Elizabeth Weise reports for USA TODAY from San Francisco.